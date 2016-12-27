Vivian Dsena Hot Actor Biography in his own words

Many TV actors are big heart throbs for millions at home. But there are many who are really gentle in their looks yet leaves many girls sighing for their one glimpse.

Vivian Dsena Tells how he became an Actor.

We spoke to this hot hunk of Television saas bahu serials. Who also plays Harman’s character these days on a tv serial. He talks on how he became an actor coming from a small town in Madhya Pradesh. He has much fan following and considerably good looks.

Here is the HD Video of his chit chat with in a Press Conference in Chandigarh