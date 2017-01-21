Tata Hexa Complete Detailed Review Walkaround

The premium segment Tata Hexa MPV has been launched which is said to be rival of Toyota Innova. The luxurious MPV is really showcase an upgraded version of quality of Tata cars now. Tata motors India has evolved with a new design and vivacious colors with this car.

Tata Hexa is spacious and luxurious in interiors.

Tata Hexa is winning hearts with its lot of space. The luxurious leather upholstry and seat covers. The Rear AC Vents on doors. The Harman Kardon Music system. And powerful 2200 cc Diesel engine which gives 156 power and an average of 16 Kilometers per liter.