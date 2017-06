Punjabi Singer Tarsem Jassar and his friends released their Punjabi movie Rabb Da Radio. He is the writer of many songs before, though they all were for his friend Kulbir Jhinjher. But this time, he has had come ahead with his own write ups for himself. He sang his own penned down songs like Aunda Sardaar and Sardaara and now Karvai. He sand Aunda Sardaar song live in this Press Conference Interview