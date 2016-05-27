Shakti Mohan Dance Plus Season 2

Shakti Mohan is not only a dancer but a good human soul. She was in Chandigarh recently to talk about her show Dance Plus Season 2 and support her team Bandits from Rajpura. The guys all from Rajpura belongs to very simple families, she added. She said that people should support them, as they are very loving and humble guys and on the top of that, are good dancers.

Shakti Mohan runs a Dance School Nrityashakti in Mumbai.

She shows her funny side and talks about her family while answering some questions.

She has three sisters Mukti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Kriti Mohan. Here is her interview: