Sacred Heart School Chandigarh Independence Day 2017 Celebrations

Sacred Heart Sr Sec School , Sec 26,Chandigarh, celebrated India’s 70th glorious Independence Day in the school premises. The celebrations were a tribute to the National Heroes whose tireless efforts gave us our much cherished freedom.

The Chief Guest for the day was Ms. Anandita Mitra (IAS), Director, Food and Civil Supplies.

The school has always strived to make the day a significant one. Keeping this in mind the school organised a number of activities for the students of classes VI to X.

A special screening of two movies- ‘Bhagat Singh’ and ‘The History of Freedom Fighters’ was carried out for the students of class VI.

The students of class VII were at their creative best as they worked on the making of Preamble for the school.

The students of classes IX and X tickled their grey cells as they worked out on the parameters of elections and its various aspects in a mock parliamentary election. They came up with interesting manifestoes as they campaigned for their candidates. It gave them an insight to the various facets of electioneering process.

The Principal, Sr Nisha, along with the chief guest, Ms. Mitra, unfurled the National Flag.

This was followed by the march past by the 2nd year and Ist year students of NCC as well as the students of all sections of class VIII. It was an example of great discipline, immaculate precision, synchronization and hard work. The students marched smartly as they walked in tandem to the beats of the drum.

A special programme was prepared on the occasion which started with a hymn by the senior school choir. The Head Girl of the school, Tanya Syngle, talked about the rich legacy bestowed on the youth of our country and why it is imperative that we take pride in our being Indians.

It was followed by a short cultural show that highlighted the rich amalgamation of our diverse cultures that give us our unique identity.

The beautiful rendition of a Bangla song, Maa Bhoomi Garima, emphasized the abundant glories of our country that make us forever indebted to it. This was yet another example of how reaching out to regional cultures can make us more tolerant and make us take pride in its rich legacy.

This was followed by a speech by the Head Girl of the Primary section, Marisha. She emphasized on the importance of expressing internal solidarity by all Indians especially after the colossal loss of lives during the freedom struggle.

A play, ‘Sarhad Ki Shaan’ brought out the sacrifices of our soldiers who do not hesitate to lay down their lives to safeguard their country.

A speech was delivered by Ms. Vandana Budhwar who spoke on how the youth need to be selfless and work for the progress of the country. She entreated them to rise above their own petty, selfish interests so that the sacrifice of our freedom fighters does not go waste.

A poem written by Amrita Pritam was beautifully rendered by Gurnoor, a student of class VIII.

The Chief Guest praised the efforts made by all the students in making the programme worthwhile. She praised the school choir for their exemplary rendition in all the languages that they had sung. She entreated the students not to take their freedom for granted and strive to be good citizens and good human beings. She wished every student to imbibe the spirit of Independence Day by being progressive in their approach.