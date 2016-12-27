She has no goals of working in Bollywood movies as a star but has ambitions to be a big singing sensation. Which she has covered miles of.
Rupali Jagga is not only Gorgeous but Shares her smiles with others
Coming from small town Saharanpur she spreads smiles all across the country. The Sa Re Ga Ma Pa a singing reality show participant from singer Mika’s team Rupali Jagga shares her experience and her life journey with us. This is exclusive from her singing journey and life biography from her own words.
Watch and Share this beautiful HD video of Rupali Jagga conversation with media
You must live up to your dream along with studies – Rupali Jagga
She looked so serene and simple yet hot and gorgeous in her beautiful flower top and White skirt. She was soft in speaking yet firm in her ideology. She said she has made her father proud.