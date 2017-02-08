Road To Wimbledon (RTW) CLTA – AITA National Tennis Tournament

Road to Wimbledon (RTW)

CLTA – AITA National Series

Tennis Tournament

February 6-11, 2017 at CLTA, Chandigarh

CLTA, Chandigarh, February 8, 2017 In the boys single pre quarter finals 2nd seed Krishan Hooda of CHART Haryana defeated Pranav Ikkurthy in a three setter marathon match in approximately three hours. Krishan won the 1st set in tie break 7-6(3). In the 2nd set Krishan was leading 4-3. After that Pranav broke Krishan’s serve and took next three games in a row to close the 2nd set 6-4. In the final set Krishan used his experience and closed the set and match 7-5. In another interesting match Dhruv Tangri defeated Shashi Dhar Kota in a three setter match. Dhruv lost 1st set 4-6. After that Dhruv came back strongly and took the 2nd set 7-5 and 6-3 in the final set. Top seed Ajay Malik defeated Rudra Kapoor in a three setter match 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-5. Other players who moved into quarters are Udit Gogoi, Nikhil Niranjan, Aman Dahiya, Sushant Dabas and Sanjeet Devneni.

In the girls pre quarters top seed Sandeepti Singh beat Renee Singh in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. In another match Avi Shah defeated Mushrat Anjum in a three setter match 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Aditi Narayan, Suranjan R., Naisha Srivastava, Priayanshi Sankesh, Hrudaya and Sudipta Senthil also moved into quarter finals.

In the boys doubles quarters top seed Ajay Malik and Sushant Dabas defeated Sanjeet Devneni and Girish Chaugule in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. In another quarter final Krishan Hooda and Dhruv Tangri defeated Dhruv K and Ritik Mann in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. Rudra Kapoor /Udit Gogoi and Nikhil Niranjan/Vishal Pagadala also entered semi finals.

In the girls doubles Sandeepti Rao/ Sudipta Senthil defeated Hsatavisha Ghosh/Ayushi Singh in straight sets 6-3, 6-0.

Singles pre quarters round matches will be played from 9:00 a.m. onwards at CLTA Tennis Stadium.

Results are as follows:-

Boys Singles Pre Quarters

Ajay Malik bt. Rudra Kapoor 6-3, 6-7(1), 7-5 Dhruv Tangri bt. Shashidhar Kota 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 Udit Gogoi bt. Amrutjay Mohanty 6-2, 6-2 Nikhil Niranjan Thirumale bt. Kartik Saxena 6-1, 6-0 Aman Dahiya bt. Girish Chougule Dadasaheb 6-3, 6-0 Sushant Dabas bt. Yashraj dalvi 6-2, 6-2 Sanjith Devineni bt. Vishal Pagadala Reddy 6-4, 6-2 Krishan Hooda bt. Pranav Ikkurthy 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5

Girls Singles Pre Quarters

Sandeepti Singh bt. Renee Singh 6-4, 6-3 Aditi Narayan bt. Divya Bhardwaj 6-4, 6-4 Surajana Rayarala bt. Ayushi Singh 6-3, 6-2 Avi Shah bt. Mushrath Anjum 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 Naisha Srivastav bt. Deepshikha Sriram 7-6(4), 6-2 Priyanshi Sankesh bt. Renee Singla 7-6(3), 6-0 Hrudaya Kaustubh bt. Mahi Tyagi 6-2, 7-5 Sudipta Senthil bt. Adithi Are 6-4, 6-2

Boys Doubles Quarters

Ajay Malik/Sushant Dabas bt. Sanjeet Devineni/Girish Chaughle 6-4, 6-2 Rudra Kapoor/Udit Gogoi bt. Chanya Shah/Arjun Kundu 6-3, 4-6,10-6 Nikhil Niranjan/Vishal Pagadala bt. Ayushman Arjeria/Janith Madhok 6-2, 7-6(2) Krishan Hooda/Dhruv Tangri bt. Dhruv Kolgatla/Ritik Mann 6-1, 6-1

Girls Doubles Quarters