Bollywood stars when shine in your local city, thousands go fainted to see them. When they talk what they like and what they don’t many would wish to follow them. Here is something similar, Varun Dhawan and pretty Parineeti Chopra has to talk about. They were in town to talk about their movie, but they also answered some of the questions from their fans.

How Parineeti Chopra lost many Kgs and shed off weight?

Though, she skips the answer very beautifully but here is she tells everyone to follow.