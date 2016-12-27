Meri Durga another serial showing women empowerment with a great message. Will be telecast on Star Plus. Lets meet the starcast Vicky Ahuja and Ananya Agarwal. The naughty kid Ananya could be seen in many TV Advertisements before is playing the lead character of Durga in the serial

Meri Durga full episodes will be shown very soon.

Star Plus has always brought the Hindi serials and Daily soaps with a great message for the common audience. So this serial is all about. Lets meet the star cast of the serial now and know about their lifestyle: