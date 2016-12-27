Chandigarh 2nd January, 2017, Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association organising Junior Circuit Tennis Tournament at their lawns in Sector 10 Chandigarh. Here are some pictures and Results of the tournament.

CLTA ITF Junior Circuit Tennis Tournament Results

CLTA, Chandigarh, January 01, 2017 – In boys singles final qualifying round top seed Alex Solanki defeated 5th seed Sagar Bains in straight sets. Alex got some resistance from Sagar in the 1st set but Alex used his experience and played in top form to close the 1st set 6-4. In the 2nd set Alex conceded only one game and took the 2nd set easily 6-1.

In another match 6th seed Atharva Sharma upset 4th seed Drona Walia in an easy match 6-0, 6-3. Another local boy 3rd seed Sumit Pal Singh defeated Krishan Hooda in a three setter match 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. 2nd seed R. Bollipalli defeated Ashutosh Tiwari in a three setter match 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

In the girls singles final qualifying round top seed Shaik Humera defeated local girl Harleen Kaur in a three setter match. Humera lost 1st set 5-7. In the 2nd set Humara came back strongly and took the 2nd set 6-3. In the final set both players played high quality tennis. Finally Humera used her experience and closed the 3rd set and match 7-5. 2nd seed Shivani Manjanna defeated Misha Sood in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. 3rd seed Yuvrani Benerjee and Gauri Bhagia also qualified for main draw.

Main draw matches of boys and girls will be played from 9:30 a.m. onwards at CLTA Tennis Stadium.

Results are as below:-

Boys Final Qualifying Round

[1] Alex Solanki bt. [5]Sagar Bains 6-4, 6-1 [2] R. Bollipalli bt. [8]Ashutosh Tiwari 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 [3] Sumit Pal Singh bt. Krishan Hooda 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 [6] Atharva Sharma bt. [4] Drona Walia 6-0, 6-3

Girls Final Qualifying Round