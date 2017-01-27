Hot Sunny Leone Trailer One Night Stand

Sunny Leone has so much liking in India. Here is she launches the Hottest trailer of her movie One Night Stand



She was in town to launch her hottest movie trailer One Night stand. She was with Jasmine D’Souza, a former model, and now the director of this movie. Tanuj Virwani who is also son of former year actress Rati Agnihotri is playing the lead. The other actress Nyra Banerjee playing another role in the movie was not there in the launching. Daniel, husband of Sunny Leone, told the media that he supports her decisions in selecting the roles for the movies. Sunny Leone, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra said that she is about to change her glamorous image to a subtle one very soon.