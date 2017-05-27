Honda W-RV SUV Car Test Drive Review

Honda W-RV new compact SUV car has much more to talk about. First thing is its price tag. The top model Diesel variant cost at 10.14 Lakh only. The car is equipped with touch screen music system, Sun roof, touch panel AC controls, steering mounted music controls, Push button start and 1.5 L diesel engine. The car is very gentle in test driving. The steering is too light and easy to maneuver. India has many other cars in the same price tag, but this car will compete them with the looks and Honda tag it has. Here is the Video Review of the car