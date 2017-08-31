Gamblers held at Hotel Radisson Blue Ludhiana

Ludhiana 31st August, 2017: The Ludhiana police have struck the unmistakable city-construct hotel Radisson Blue with respect to Wednesday late night and captured around 30 individuals for betting. The police have likewise recouped around Rs 30 lakh from their ownership.

(Pic Credit: TOI)

The police group lead by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-III) IPS Surendra Lamba.

Talking with TOI, ADCP Lamba said that the police raised the hotel following a tip off and got a gathering of around 30 individuals betting in the hotel. The money gathered from them wholes around Rs 30 lakh.

Encourage official expressed that the police will likewise make a move against the lodging specialist in this specific circumstance.