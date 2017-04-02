FBB Femina Colors Miss India Chandigarh Auditions 2017

FBB Femina Colors TV Miss India contest comes calling girls from Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and North. There were more than 50 contestant girls who took part in the auditions here in Big Bazaar, Elante Mall Chandigarh. The auditions were taken by famous bollywood actress and former Miss India Universe 2008 Simran Kaur Mundi. She also gave tips to the girls who wanted to be a super model. She walked the Ramp herself and told the importance of grooming in the life of a model. She said noone is perfect and a born model, but one has to have the craving for being one as a successful model, if you intend to be one. Regardless of height, the body posture, the way you speak, walking mannerisms, ramp walk behaviour, and certain other tweak factors which were taken into consideration to represent India on a global scale. As Femina has set some benchmarks to its standard of selecting models now.

Some of the female gorgeous models were Kritika Chaudhary, Anjali Dalal, Vindhya Bhatiya, Medhavi, Natasha Sirohi, Maanushi, Aishwarya Sehgal, etc.

And now you see the entire uncut video of the contest event here

Miss India Chandigarh Auditions