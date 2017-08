Panchkula, 25th August, 2017;

They were waiting outside the court premises and on the roads of Panchkula. As and when the verdict came against the Dera Head Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the dera followers started protesting in a very dreadful manner. They burn the vehicles of public, they also burnt a building reported to be Hartron Building, they burnt official vans of Media people. If they support peace then what was this?

gu