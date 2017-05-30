“Dastaar Our Pride” Punjabi Short Movie Release

“Dastaar Our Pride” has a social message for today’s young generation dealing up with the elders and their colleagues. The kind of atmosphere we see in our homes and surroundings.

The movie gives message of not only Sikhism or any particular religion, but gives a noble message to the youth to show benevolence towards each other.

The movie is being written and Directed by Sandeep Juneja (Sandy Juneja). Movie has been shot in and around Chandigarh. Vinay Sharma is an Art Director for the movies. He is grateful to Vinay Sharma for his valuable contribution