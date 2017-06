ZENLABS ETHICA LIMITED CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament

May-2017 at CLTA, Chandigarh

Naresh, Jagtar, Simran and Priyanka into semis

CLTA, Chandigarh, Wednesday, May 31, 2017 Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association is organizing Zenlabs Ethica Limited CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament for Boy’s & Girl’s under-16 & 18 from 29th May to 2nd June, 2017.

Naresh Badgujar of CHART Trainee of Haryana moved into semifinals in both events of Boys under-16 & 18 singles. In Boys under-16 singles quarterfinals Naresh Badgujar defeated Aakarshit Mahajan of CLTA Trainee in a straight sets. Naresh won 1st set easily 6-2. In the 2nd set Naresh was leading 4-1. After 1-4 down Aakarshit Mahajan came back strongly and make it 5 game all in 2nd set. Finally Naresh Badgujar use his big forehand and make it opponent forced errors to closed the 2nd set and match 7-5. In under-18 singles quarterfinals Naresh Badgujar upset 7th seed Nitin Jaipal Singh in a 3 setter match 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4. In the another quarterfinals of boys under-16 Bhupender Dahiya of CHART Trainee Haryana upset his practice partner top seed Shashikant Rajput in a straight sets 6-0, 6-3. Shubham Saini and Uddayvir Singh also moved into semifinals in boys under-16 singles. In girls under-18 singles quarterfinals Farah Aleen Qamar defeated Damini Hoon in a one sided match 6-1, 6-0. Harleen Kaur defeated Lagan Bidhan in a straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in girls under-16.

The Boys & Girls under-16 & 18 Singles Semifinals and Double matches will be played at CLTA Complex, Tennis Stadium at 08.30 A.M. onwards on Thursday, the 1st June, 2017.

Other results are as follows:-

Boys under-16 Quarterfinals Round

Bhupender Dahiya bt Shashikant Rajput 6-0, 6-3 Shubham Saini bt Gaurav Gulia 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 Uddayvir Singh bt Nitin Jaipal Singh 6-3, 6-3 Naresh Badgujar bt Aakarshit Mahajan 6-2, 7-5

Boys under-18 Quarterfinals Round

Naresh Badgujar bt Nitin Jaipal Singh 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4 Jagtar Arora bt Aditya Vardhan Roy Chaudhary 7-5, 6-3 Shubham Saini bt Shashikant Rajput 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4 Deepender Grewal bt Bhupender Dahiya 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2

Girls under-16 Quarterfinals Round

Harleen Kaur bt Lagan Bidhan 6-3, 6-1 Priyanka Jakhar bt Mansi Sharma 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 Princy Panchal bt Anushka Sharma 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4) Simran Pritam bt Srishti Dhir 7-5, 6-2

Girls under-18 Quarterfinals Round

Harleen Kaur bt Nisha Rani 6-1, 6-0 Sarah Dev bt Simran Pritam 6-2, 6-0 Farhat Aleen Qamar bt Damini Hoon 6-1, 6-0 Himaanshika bt Lagan Bidhan 6-1, 7-5

Boys under-16 Doubles Semifinals Round

Avik Chaudhary / Yuvraj Pandit bt Akash Deb / Ranbeer Dhir 4-6, 6-4, 10-4

Boys under-18 Doubles Quarterfinals Round

Sanjay G. S. / Jagtar Arora bt Abhay Mohan / Parveen Kumar 6-2, 6-4

Girls under-18 Doubles Quarterfinals Round